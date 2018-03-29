Quantcast
By: The Associated Press March 29, 2018

Residents living in North Carolina whose community dam was damaged by Hurricane Matthew have won a $162.5 million judgment against the dam’s owner. The Associated Press reports that Woodlake residents say that Woodlake Corp. failed to maintain the dam and that it did not meet a deadline to drain or repair the damage caused by the ...

