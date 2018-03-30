Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Mounts, Baughman promotions announced (access required)

Mounts, Baughman promotions announced (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher March 30, 2018

Andrea Mounts has been named General Manager of the BridgeTower Media Carolinas Group, the publishers of South Carolina Lawyers Weekly, North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and The Mecklenburg Times, the real estate and public notice newspaper based in Charlotte. Mounts joined the Carolinas Group as Advertising Director in 2016. In that position, she was responsible for advertising and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo