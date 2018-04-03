Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 3, 2018

After plaintiff tripped and fell in a shopping mall parking lot, the mall’s property manager completed an incident report pursuant to defendants’ established policy for reporting “occurrences on the property.” As this court has consistently held, such reports are not protected work product, even when drafted in response to an event that might foreseeably give ...

