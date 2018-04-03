Quantcast
Contract – Ratification – Electronic Documents – Credit Card Processing

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 3, 2018

Even accepting as true plaintiff IO Moonwalkers, Inc.’s claim that an employee of defendant Banc of America Merchant Services, LLC (BAMS), signed the credit card processing services contracts on Moonwalkers’ behalf without authorization, the undisputed evidence shows that Moonwalkers (1) received and reviewed the proposed contracts; (2) received and reviewed the purportedly final contracts signed ...

