Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Suspension Without Pay — Tardies – Absentee Discipline

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 3, 2018

Respondent’s attendance policy treats unexcused tardiness as an absence if the employee is late by two hours or more. Since each of petitioner’s two unexcused tardies was only one hour long, respondent should have disciplined her for being tardy, not for being absent. We affirm the administrative law judge’s reversal of respondent’s decision to suspend petitioner ...

