Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / “Partisan control” of NC high court may be overrated, analysis suggests (access required)

“Partisan control” of NC high court may be overrated, analysis suggests (access required)

By: David Donovan April 3, 2018

The 2016 election for a seat on North Carolina’s Supreme Court was billed by many politicos as a crucial battle for control of the state’s highest court. With three Republicans and three Democrats seated on a court that was nominally nonpartisan at the time, the one race on the ballot would determine which political party ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo