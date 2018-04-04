Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Witness Misconduct – No Mistrial – Evidence – Expert Witness (access required)

Criminal Practice – Witness Misconduct – No Mistrial – Evidence – Expert Witness (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 4, 2018

Although defendant argues that the victim’s father engaged in a “pattern of abusive and prejudicial behavior” during defendant’s trial, the record demonstrates that the trial judge took immediate measures to address the father’s behavior and ordered him to answer questions directly and to refrain from making editorial comments or threats. In light of the immediate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo