Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Condemnation interest rate change nixed (access required)

Condemnation interest rate change nixed (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 5, 2018

  Two years ago, state lawmakers passed a bill with a last-minute provision that reduced the interest rate that some residents could receive as part of condemnation awards when the North Carolina Department of Transportation took their land and delayed payment for just compensation. Now, the future of that law is in question after a judge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo