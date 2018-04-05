Quantcast
Criminal Practice – DWI – Motion to Suppress – Crossing Yellow Line – Subsequent Record

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 5, 2018

Defendant’s act of crossing the double yellow centerline clearly constituted a traffic violation, which was sufficient to constitute reasonable suspicion for a traffic stop. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress. Even though the Driving While Impaired Report Form that the trooper prepared contemporaneously with the traffic stop didn’t mention defendant’s crossing of ...

