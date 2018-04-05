Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Recuse you! (access required)

Recuse you! (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 5, 2018

  When Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis determined that there was a conflict of interest between the state and defendant Jeffrey Smith, a Town of Dublin commissioner facing multiple charges related to gaming machines, she went full Oprah on the local district attorney’s office. You get a recusal! You get a recusal! Everybody gets ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo