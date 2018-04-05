Quantcast
Restaurant not liable for DUI crash

By: Heath Hamacher April 5, 2018

  An Asheville restaurant and sports bar franchise has successfully fended off a $350,000 dram shop suit, according to its attorney. Defendant William Erickson had been drinking at LJ Wings, also a defendant, before causing a car crash that injured the plaintiff, he conceded. Erickson stipulated to his negligence, said LJ Wings attorney Jeremy Stephenson of ...

