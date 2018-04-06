Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Indictment – Larceny – Victim Identification – Store (access required)

Criminal Practice – Indictment – Larceny – Victim Identification – Store (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 6, 2018

We reverse for the reasons set out in Judge Arrowood’s dissent (Given today’s complexity of corporate structures, an allegation that the merchant named in the indictment is a legal entity capable of owning property is sufficient to meet the requirements that an indictment apprise the defendant of the conduct which is the subject of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo