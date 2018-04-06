Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / NC Marine Commission sued for fishy dealings (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 6, 2018

The North Carolina Fisheries Association is suing the Marine Fisheries Commission over what they call a lack of transparency and for violating open-meeting laws. The lawsuit, filed March 28, comes after the Commission voted 5-4 in February to recommend that the General Assembly change commercial fishing license criteria. NCFA says that the vote happened despite overwhelming opposition ...

