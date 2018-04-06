Quantcast
Real Property – Foreclosure – Civil Practice – Notice – Constitutional – Good Faith Purchaser

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 6, 2018

We affirm the Court of Appeals’ ruling (When a homeowners’ association foreclosed on the respondent-owner’s property for failure to pay dues, the HOA did not provide respondent with notice that satisfied N.C. R. Civ. P. 4; nevertheless, the notice was constitutionally sufficient. Therefore, under G.S. § 1-108, the superior court could not provide respondent a ...

