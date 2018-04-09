Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Kidnapping, Sexual Assault & Misdemeanor Assault – Separate Restraint (access required)

Criminal Practice – Kidnapping, Sexual Assault & Misdemeanor Assault – Separate Restraint (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 9, 2018

After defendant sexually assaulted the victim, defendant pulled the victim off the bed by his ankles, and then began kicking the victim. There was sufficient restraint – separate from the sexual assault – to support defendant’s kidnapping conviction. The trial court did not err in denying defendant’s motion to dismiss the charge of second-degree kidnapping. We ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo