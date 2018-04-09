Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Rape Shield Law – Victim’s STDs – Exception (access required)

Criminal Practice – Rape Shield Law – Victim’s STDs – Exception (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 9, 2018

The trial court should have admitted a medical expert’s proffered evidence that the child victim had two STDs, while defendant did not have the STDs, making it unlikely that the two engaged in unprotected sex for several years, as the victim testified. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the trial court’s exclusion of the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo