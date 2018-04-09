Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 9, 2018

Although section 8(g) of the Asheville Civil Service Law only specifically refers to a petitioner seeking a jury trial, when read as a whole, § 8(g) permits either a petitioner or a respondent to request a jury trial upon appeal from the Asheville Civil Service Board to the superior court. We reverse the decision of the ...

