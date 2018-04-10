Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Unacceptable Personal Conduct – Insubordination – Prisons & Jails (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 10, 2018

When the petitioner-correctional officer disobeyed his supervisor’s reasonable order that he comply with a known and written work rule (to stay after a shift to look for missing equipment), petitioner was insubordinate. Considering his two prior disciplinary actions and the need for order in the prison setting, petitioner’s termination was warranted in this case. We affirm ...

