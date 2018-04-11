Quantcast
4th Circuit sets new test for sentencing relief (access required)

4th Circuit sets new test for sentencing relief (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 11, 2018

  A federal inmate seeking habeas corpus relief now will have his petition considered on its merits. The en banc 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a 2011 decision, finding a retroactive change in the law rendered the man’s sentence defective. The court’s findings in U.S. v. Wheeler also led to the creation of a new ...

