Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Cooper ethics complaint case sent back to trial court (access required)

Cooper ethics complaint case sent back to trial court (access required)

By: David Donovan April 12, 2018

  An attorney who contends that the North Carolina State Bar should have referred an ethics complaint against Gov. Roy Cooper to an independent investigator will not be able to challenge the bar’s failure to do so in state court, the Court of Appeals has ruled. But Raleigh lawyer Gene Boyce will be able to ask ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo