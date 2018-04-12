Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney reprimanded (access required)

Durham attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 12, 2018

Attorney: Robert A. Garner IV Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2012 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 22 Background: Garner represented a client in connection with criminal charges brought against the client by a complainant. The client expressed concern to Garner that the criminal charges he had brought against the complainant had been dismissed by the district attorney’s office. ...

