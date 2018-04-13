Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / AG, lawmaker crafting data breach bill (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 13, 2018

Attorney General Josh Stein is working with a state legislator to put together a bill that would create new requirements for North Carolina companies and government agencies to follow in protecting personal data from security breaches. The recent Equifax breach debacle and statistics showing that identity theft is on the rise in the Tar Heel ...

