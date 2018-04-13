Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Ex-federal prosecutor Bell nominated for federal judgeship (access required)

Ex-federal prosecutor Bell nominated for federal judgeship (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 13, 2018

A Charlotte-area attorney and former federal prosecutor was nominated April 10 to fill a federal judgeship in North Carolina’s Western District. Kenneth D. Bell was picked by President Donald Trump, and if confirmed by the Senate will return to the court where he worked as a prosecutor for 18 years, including 10 as first assistant U.S. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo