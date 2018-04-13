Quantcast
Female NC Supreme Court justices honored (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 13, 2018

The past and current female members of the North Carolina Supreme Court were honored at an April 10 ceremony held at the Supreme Court building in Raleigh. The event was part of a larger celebration of the court’s 200th anniversary. All six living female justices attended the event, and former Chief Justice Susie Sharp, who is deceased, ...

