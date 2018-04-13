Quantcast
New courts panel chairman succeeds beleaguered House member

By: The Associated Press April 13, 2018

RALEIGH (AP) A former appeals judge now in the legislature is the new chairman of a panel that recommends legislation on North Carolina’s courts.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed April 12 he appointed Democratic Rep. Joe John of Raleigh last week. He succeeds Rep. Duane Hall of Raleigh, who resigned in March after only a few months at the position.

Hall’s resignation came days after Cooper and other Democrats called on him to leave the General Assembly after a media report in which people alleged he used sexual innuendo and made unwanted sexual advances. Hall remains in the House seat and has a Democratic primary next month.

NC Policy Watch first reported the allegations against Hall and the Courts Commission changes. John was a Court of Appeals judge and state crime lab director.

