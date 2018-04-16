Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline / Florida attorney suspended (access required)

Florida attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan April 16, 2018

Attorney: J. Ronald Denman Location: Tampa, Florida Bar membership: Member since 2008 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for 30 days as an imposition of reciprocal discipline on Feb. 22 Background: In November 2016 the Supreme Court of Florida suspended Denman for 30 days, predicated on a finding that Denman engaged in a conflict of interest and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo