Jacksonville attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 16, 2018

Attorney: Jeffrey S. Miller Location: Jacksonville Bar membership: Member since 1976 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on March 2 Background: Miller represented a client who had a dispute with the client’s former attorney. Miller persuaded the client to agree that he would not file a bar grievance against the former attorney if the former attorney paid the client a sum of ...

