Administrative – Licenses & Permits – Child Care – Hiding Children – Unsafe Environment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 18, 2018

After several inspections of petitioner’s child care business revealed violations of her license, including caring for more children than her license allowed, petitioner responded to yet another inspection by hiding young children – unsupervised – in her basement where there were improperly stored cleaning supplies and a dog for which petitioner could not produce vaccination ...

