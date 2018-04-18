Quantcast
Botched self-defense instruction spurs new trial (access required)

Botched self-defense instruction spurs new trial (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 18, 2018

  The North Carolina Supreme Court has made it clear that a person does not have a duty to retreat under the state’s stand-your-ground laws. The decision reverses earlier rulings from the trial court and state Court of Appeals and opens the door for a defendant convicted of second-degree murder to have a new trial with ...

