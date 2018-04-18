Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Class Action – Mootness – Uninsured Hospital Patient – Collection Claim Dismissed (access required)

Civil Practice – Class Action – Mootness – Uninsured Hospital Patient – Collection Claim Dismissed (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 18, 2018

Plaintiff’s complaint seeks a declaratory judgment that the defendant-hospital’s “Patient Consent” form, obligating a patient to pay the hospital “in accordance with the regular rates and terms” applicable at the time of the patient’s treatment, entitled the hospital to no more than the reasonable value of the treatment or services provided. However, where the complaint’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo