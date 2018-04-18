Court orders top NC university to turn over sex assault data

RALEIGH (AP) A state appeals court is ordering North Carolina’s flagship public university to turn over the names of students found responsible for rape or sexual assault in non-criminal, campus disciplinary proceedings.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled April 17 that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can’t cite a federal student privacy law in withholding the information. University officials said the law blocked it from naming students disciplined for on-campus sexual misconduct.

The Daily Tar Heel campus newspaper, The Charlotte Observer, The Herald-Sun of Durham and WRAL-TV sued, pointing to an exception in the federal law protecting student records.

The university three years ago updated its policies after a federal investigation into claims the school under-reported sexual assault cases in an annual campus crime report to the government.

