Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Judge finds Meck lawyer padded bill, slashes her fees (access required)

Judge finds Meck lawyer padded bill, slashes her fees (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 18, 2018

  A federal judge in Charlotte has drastically reduced a Mecklenburg County foreclosure lawyer’s fees after finding that she padded her bill with excessive hours. The lawyer, Christi Hunoval of the Hunoval Law Firm in Cornelius, billed RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Company $381,000 for 1,900 hours she said she spent defending the company in a dispute over ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo