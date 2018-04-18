Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / The ghost of Charlotte past (access required)

The ghost of Charlotte past (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher April 18, 2018

We don’t intend to keep beating a dead horse. Or to kick a law school while it’s defunct. Or to imply that it didn’t produce some outstanding graduates and attorneys. But nearly nine months after the Charlotte School of Law was forcibly shuttered, it is still underperforming. The month before it closed, 34 percent of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo