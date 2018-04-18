Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Res Ipsa Loquitur – Burn during Surgery – Expert Testimony Required (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 18, 2018

Where plaintiff alleges that she suffered a third-degree burn to her lower back during heart surgery, she will need expert testimony to prove her claim of medical malpractice. As a result, she cannot base her claim on the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur and was required to – but did not – comply with the ...

