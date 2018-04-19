Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – MAR – Appellate Counsel – Disjunctive Jury Instructions – Plain Error Review (access required)

Criminal Practice – MAR – Appellate Counsel – Disjunctive Jury Instructions – Plain Error Review (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 19, 2018

In defendant’s prior appeal, appellate counsel’s lack of professional diligence in uncovering the readily-available – and outcome determinative – legal principles enunciated in State v. Pakulski, 319 N.C. 562, 356 S.E.2d 319 (1987), and its progeny was so unreasonable as to constitute ineffective assistance of counsel. Reliance on the outcome in defendant’s first appeal is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo