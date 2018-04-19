Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – ‘Good Cause’ – No Findings Needed – Costs & Fees (access required)

Criminal Practice – Probation Revocation – ‘Good Cause’ – No Findings Needed – Costs & Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 19, 2018

As this court found in State v. Regan, 800 S.E.2d 436 (2017), G.S. § 15A-1344(f)(3) does not require that the trial court make any specific findings; rather, it merely authorizes the trial court to extend, modify or revoke probation after the defendant’s probationary term has expired if the court finds “good cause shown and stated” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo