North Carolina chancellor named in lawsuit over SUV buy

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2018

DURHAM (AP) A North Carolina university chancellor is being sued by a former vice chancellor who said he was fired for questioning a $70,000 SUV purchase.

The lawsuit, brought by Benjamin Durant, the former vice chancellor for administration and finance at North Carolina Central University, says that Chancellor Johnson Akinleye was responsible for him losing his job.

The state confirmed that university funds were used at NCCU to purchase a GMC Yukon Denali, which the state Department of Administration said was sold at auction. The lawsuit says Akinleye was dissatisfied with a new Nissan Pathfinder provided for him last summer.

The lawsuit also accused Akinleye and two members of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors of trying to steer a $90 million student housing contract toward a specific vendor.

N.C. Central issued a statement saying the school will defend the allegations in court.

