C-SPAN to tape Rosenstein's commencement speech for Campbell law (access required)

C-SPAN to tape Rosenstein's commencement speech for Campbell law (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 20, 2018

United States Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be delivering a commencement address at Campbell Law School’s upcoming graduation and hooding ceremony, and C-SPAN will be on hand to record and later broadcast it. The May 11 ceremony will be the law school’s 40th annual event. “We’re delighted to share Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein’s commencement address with ...

