Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Voir Dire – Officer-Involved Shooting – Black Defendant – Stand Your Ground Instructions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Jury & Jurors – Voir Dire – Officer-Involved Shooting – Black Defendant – Stand Your Ground Instructions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 24, 2018

In some other case involving a black male defendant and a shooting with police officers, it could very well be proper to allow the defendant to question jurors generally about their opinions and/or biases regarding police officer shootings of (specifically) black men; however, in this case, defendant testified that he did not know until after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo