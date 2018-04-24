Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Reliable Informant – Middleman’s Drug Buys (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 24, 2018

Where a reliable confidential informant gave money to a middleman, who took the money into defendant’s house, came out of the house, and provided drugs to the informant, a police detective’s affidavit to that effect was sufficient to support a search warrant for defendant’s house. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to suppress. On ...

