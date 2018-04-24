Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Witness – Specialty – Practice (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Witness – Specialty – Practice (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 24, 2018

Even though plaintiff’s expert practices in a clinical setting 10 months out of the year and in a hospital setting two months out of the year while the defendant-hospital’s doctors (the hospitalists) practice solely in a hospital, since both plaintiff’s expert and the hospitalists practice in the overall management and care of a patient, plaintiff’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo