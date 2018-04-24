Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers' Compensation – 'Injury' – Propane Exposure – Normal or Imagined

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 24, 2018

Where plaintiff regularly encountered propane leaks in his employment as a clamp truck operator, a perceived exposure to propane was not an unusual or unexpected event and thus was not an “accident” under the Workers’ Compensation Act. We affirm the Industrial Commission’s denial of benefits. Plaintiff testified that he regularly encountered leaks while changing out the propane ...

