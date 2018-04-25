Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Multiple Violations – Sanctions – Answer Stricken – Database & Duty to Supplement (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Multiple Violations – Sanctions – Answer Stricken – Database & Duty to Supplement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 25, 2018

In response to plaintiff’s interrogatory asking defendant to identify all relevant documents, defendant gave an incomplete reply by referring plaintiff to “documents produced in the Defendant’s Responses to the Plaintiffs’ First Request for Production of Documents.” Despite its duty to supplement under N.C. R. Civ. P. 26(e) and two prior discovery orders being entered against ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo