Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Public vs. Private – Poison Pill – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Banks & Banking (access required)

Corporate – Public vs. Private – Poison Pill – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Banks & Banking (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 25, 2018

Since a private corporation may not create a poison pill as a means of forestalling a hostile takeover, plaintiff has shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its declaratory judgment claim. The court grants plaintiff’s motion for a preliminary injunction. Defendants are prohibited from taking any action under their Shareholder Rights Plan or from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo