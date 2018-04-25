Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Receiver – Civil Practice –Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty (access required)

Corporate – Receiver – Civil Practice –Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 25, 2018

Having been appointed to manage the business of defendant A Perfect Fit for You, Inc., during the pendency of this action, the Receiver has the authority to “institute suits for the recovery of any . . . property, damages, or demands existing in favor of the corporation.” Therefore, it was not unreasonable for the Receiver ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo