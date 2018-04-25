Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Womble Bond Dickinson still tops (access required)

Womble Bond Dickinson still tops (access required)

North Carolina's 50 Largest Law Firms by the numbers

By: Heath Hamacher April 25, 2018

1. Womble Bond Dickinson   One W. 4th St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (336) 721-3600 286 lawyers Partners: 142 Associates: 65 Other attorneys: 65 Of Counsel: 24 North Carolina offices: Winston-Salem (121); Charlotte (70); Raleigh (57); Durham (31); Greensboro (17) Other offices: California (31); Delaware (11); Georgia (59); Maryland (17); Massachusetts (9); South Carolina (68); Virginia (21); Washington, DC (42) Hourly billing rates: $100 to $810 Starting pay for new ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo