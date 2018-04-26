Editor’s Note: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly is reviving its Lawyers in the News feature, in which we will be publishing brief announcements of new partners and associates at law firms, honors won by attorneys and other news.

**Jason R. Harris has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog as a partner based in the firm’s Wilmington office, where he will serve as chair of the firm’s new admiralty and maritime practice group. Harris had previously been a partner at Welch and Harris in Jacksonville.

**Carl Newman has also joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog, as an associate based in the firm’s Raleigh office, having previously worked for the City of Chicago.

**Scott Tobin has joined Smith Moore Leatherwood as a partner in the firm’s offices in Raleigh and Atlanta. His business practice focuses on privately held technology companies and their investors. He was previously with Wagner, Johnston & Rosenthal in Atlanta.

**Jim Jeffries and Mindy McGrath have both joined McGuireWoods in Charlotte as part of the firm’s energy regulation practice. Jeffries joins as partner; McGrath joins as counsel. Both come to the firm from Moore & Van Allen.

**Anthony Biller and Emily Haas have both joined the Raleigh office of the national law firm Michael Best. They are both joining the firm’s intellectual property practice group and come to the firm from Coates & Bennett. Biller joins as the office managing partner; Haas joins as a senior counsel.

