Home / Verdicts & Settlements / N.C. jury awards $17.6M in bad-faith pricing suit (access required)

N.C. jury awards $17.6M in bad-faith pricing suit (access required)

By: David Donovan April 26, 2018

  A federal jury in North Carolina has awarded Bayer CropScience a verdict of more than $17.6 million against a former supplier who breached its duty to act in good faith when setting the price of a key raw material, the company’s North Carolina-based attorneys report. Press Millen and Sam Hartzell of Womble Bond Dickinson in Raleigh ...

