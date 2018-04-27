Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Class action moot after collection efforts dropped (access required)

Class action moot after collection efforts dropped (access required)

By: David Donovan April 27, 2018

  A former patient at Moses Cone Hospital who claims that he was charged inflated prices for medical services will not be able to file a class action lawsuit against the hospital now that it has dropped its efforts to collect payment from him, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Christopher Chambers received treatment for ...

