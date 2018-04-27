Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / North Carolina Bar Association elects new VPs (access required)

North Carolina Bar Association elects new VPs (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 27, 2018

The North Carolina Bar Association Board of Governors met April 13-14 to elect five representatives to serve as vice presidents in 2018-2019. The Board chose Judge Richard D. Dietz from the North Carolina Court of Appeals in Raleigh, Judge Michael L. Robinson from the North Carolina Superior Court in Winston-Salem, Judge James F. Randolph from the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo